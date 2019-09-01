Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 96,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 9,664,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,668,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.