Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 14,190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after buying an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 525,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 238,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,617,000.

IWF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 1,323,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

