Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 16,053 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.62. 2,946,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

