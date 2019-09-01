Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 11,540,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976,452. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.