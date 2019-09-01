Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,845 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,452. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

