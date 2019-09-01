Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.82. 1,174,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

