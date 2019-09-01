Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Trimmed by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,504,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,314,000 after purchasing an additional 230,974 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 720,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $141.63. 1,000,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $142.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.21. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

