Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

SMTC stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Semtech has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $75,197.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,175. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after acquiring an additional 520,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 704,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,522,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

