Semux (SEM) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $169.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033707 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002128 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000954 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,618,258 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

