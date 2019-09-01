SG3 Management LLC Invests $115,000 in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $73.46. 520,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,619. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

