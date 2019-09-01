SG3 Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $175,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

