Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.20 ($56.05).

Shares of SAE opened at €29.70 ($34.53) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €54.00 ($62.79). The company has a market cap of $358.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.27 and a 200-day moving average of €35.31.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

