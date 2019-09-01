Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

SBGL stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 34.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 828.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,875 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 77.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,795 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Gold (SBGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.