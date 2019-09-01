Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 8,615 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 656,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 736,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $21,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

