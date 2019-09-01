Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 10,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.37% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,772 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 707,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $9,948,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 55,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,259,903.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $303,950.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,829 shares of company stock worth $92,815,343.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 587,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

