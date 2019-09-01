Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Metlife were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 27.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.