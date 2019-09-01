Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.93. 1,397,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,191. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

