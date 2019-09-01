Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% during the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.94. 1,296,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,913. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.42 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.