Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,030,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.92, for a total transaction of $909,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $126.06. 1,599,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

