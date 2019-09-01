Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $13.07 Million Investment in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 571,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.27% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

