Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 97,236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,236 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $121,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,511,000 after acquiring an additional 173,161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,684,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 588,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. 18,116,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.