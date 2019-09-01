SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,388.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $86,388.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,615.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.01776227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.02908185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00676627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00702306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00467153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009004 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.