Snovio Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Snovio has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovio token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Snovio Profile

Snovio launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

