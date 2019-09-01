Snovio Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Snovio has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Snovio

Snovio’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

