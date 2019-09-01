Soarcoin (SOAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $222.00

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Soarcoin has traded down 73.8% against the dollar. One Soarcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soarcoin has a total market capitalization of $208,653.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Soarcoin Token Profile

Soarcoin’s launch date was March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,369,353 tokens. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soarcoin is soarlabs.org.

Soarcoin Token Trading

Soarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

