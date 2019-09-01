Social Send (SEND) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $126,693.00 and $66.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021191 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004046 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

