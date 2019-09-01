Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, 2,872,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,275,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $193,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sonos by 673.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sonos by 610.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonos by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

