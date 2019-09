SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

Shares of SCSG stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

