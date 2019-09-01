SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,779,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.75. 8,608,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,802. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

