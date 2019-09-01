SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000.

SPYX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $73.83.

