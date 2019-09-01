Sphere (SPHR) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market cap of $269,689.00 and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002389 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00152515 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,781.94 or 1.00119038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003129 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

