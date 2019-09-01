Status 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.24 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Status has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Koinex and CoinTiger. Status has a market capitalization of $53.25 million and $14.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00222439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01337189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00090956 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, ZB.COM, DEx.top, ChaoEX, DDEX, Liqui, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Neraex, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Tidex, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, Huobi, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, Ovis, IDCM, GOPAX, ABCC, OKEx, LATOKEN, IDAX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Koinex, Bittrex, BigONE, CoinTiger, Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

