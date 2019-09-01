Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $100.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elastic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

ESTC stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.83.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $2,092,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $511,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

