STRAKS Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. STRAKS has a total market cap of $44,822.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,609.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01776601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.61 or 0.02901483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00674035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00702452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00064588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00469830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008917 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.