Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 5th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 933,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,974. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

