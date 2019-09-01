Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.17. 1,853,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

