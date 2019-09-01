Sun Life Financial INC Has $30,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,714 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,445,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

