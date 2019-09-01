Sun Life Financial INC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,771 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,985.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,355 shares of company stock worth $14,429,097 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $93.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

