Sun Life Financial INC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 3,697,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.