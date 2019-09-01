Sun Life Financial INC Takes $72,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.57. 525,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,058. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

