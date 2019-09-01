Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Suretly has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005987 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $136,977.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

