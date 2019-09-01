Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($95.09).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

FRA:SY1 traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €84.92 ($98.74). The company had a trading volume of 223,013 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.73.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

