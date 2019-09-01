SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.57.

SNX stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $111,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $52,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $479,674 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 290.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

