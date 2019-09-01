Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 629 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 4,217,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

