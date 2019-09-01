Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

