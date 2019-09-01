Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. 12,650,286 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.