Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

