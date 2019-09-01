Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,302 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $77,259,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,205. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

