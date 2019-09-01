Syscoin Market Cap Tops $14.52 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $952,940.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00678100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 563,295,931 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Upbit, YoBit, Bittylicious, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

