Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 5,354,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.